Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 31,325 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,325 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $109,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 21.4% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $177.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.90.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De bought 1,080 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.58 per share, with a total value of $124,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,209.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $5,404,163.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,351. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.06 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 44.13%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 18th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 31,325 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-sells-31325-shares-of-caterpillar-inc-cat.html.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.