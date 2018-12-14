Tivity Health (TVTY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.71.

Tivity Health stock opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Tivity Health had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tivity Health news, CEO Donato Tramuto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,338,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,919.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tivity Health by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tivity Health by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

