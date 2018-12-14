TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Holdings Trimmed by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,462 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 280.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $614,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,115 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,337,000 after buying an additional 65,379 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $56.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $55.50 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $62.50 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/tjx-companies-inc-tjx-holdings-trimmed-by-kiwi-wealth-investments-limited-partnership.html.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.