TLP Group LLC Invests $116,000 in Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) Stock

TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 441,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,867,000 after acquiring an additional 296,779 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,722,000 after acquiring an additional 275,863 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 973,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,858,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,874,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,591,000 after acquiring an additional 142,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $89.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $164.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 56.24%.

BOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.90.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

