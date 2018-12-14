Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 2,000 Core Laboratories (CLB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $95.00 target price on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $82.00 target price on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.27.

NYSE:CLB opened at $69.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $68.78 and a 52-week high of $130.34.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.11 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 68.00% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.00%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

