Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $62.74 on Friday. Alteryx Inc has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $2,342,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $501,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 194,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,551,233 and sold 226,667 shares valued at $12,245,554. Company insiders own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

