Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (TRCH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Torchlight Energy Resources’ earnings. Torchlight Energy Resources posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Torchlight Energy Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Torchlight Energy Resources.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Torchlight Energy Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,471,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources by 193.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Torchlight Energy Resources in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources by 12.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 41,904 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Torchlight Energy Resources in the second quarter valued at about $517,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRCH opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Torchlight Energy Resources has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.48.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma.

