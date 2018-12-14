Total Energy Services Inc (TOT) Insider Acquires C$34,452.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.57 per share, with a total value of C$34,452.00.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 12th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.38 per share, with a total value of C$46,900.00.

On Thursday, December 6th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 1,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,844.00.

On Monday, December 3rd, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 2,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,977.00.

On Friday, November 30th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,500.00.

On Monday, November 26th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 4,900 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,256.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 2,800 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,208.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 2,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,752.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,300.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 4,100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,057.00.

Shares of TOT stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74. Total Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of C$9.17 and a 12-month high of C$15.00.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$232.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$227.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc will post 0.759999961841006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Total Energy Services in a report on Friday, November 16th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

