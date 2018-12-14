Total (FP) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Total (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.90 ($75.47) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. HSBC set a €62.50 ($72.67) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.21 ($71.18).

Get Total alerts:

Total has a 12-month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 12-month high of €49.33 ($57.36).

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.