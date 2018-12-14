Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $363,000 Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 309.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Iqvia by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,634,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,379,777,000 after buying an additional 464,880 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,487,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,978 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 588.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,989,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $387,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,776 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,534,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,864,000 after purchasing an additional 118,411 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,877,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,408,000 after purchasing an additional 122,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total value of $1,219,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 3,573,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $442,118,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,747,433 shares of company stock worth $834,836,396. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Iqvia to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Argus set a $136.00 price target on shares of Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $121.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $91.57 and a 52 week high of $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Iqvia’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

