Tractor Supply (TSCO) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,857 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,264,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,040,000 after buying an additional 106,323 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,473,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,171,000 after buying an additional 488,863 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,776,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,167,000 after buying an additional 140,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 73.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,339,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,619,000 after buying an additional 987,193 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 21.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,782,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,030,000 after buying an additional 316,629 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 20,278 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $1,968,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 19,818 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $1,915,409.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $92.01 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $80.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

