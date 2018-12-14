Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock.

TTD opened at $139.00 on Friday. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.50. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 3.18.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $61,002,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 506,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,617,489.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Ross sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.08, for a total transaction of $498,324.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,036.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 614,674 shares of company stock worth $83,373,334. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 16.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,007,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,788,000 after acquiring an additional 414,136 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 792.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 16.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,788,000 after acquiring an additional 414,136 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 147.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $765,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

