Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,133 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Trade Desk worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 235.7% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 136.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $139.00 on Friday. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $161.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.81, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 3.18.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.48 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.

In other Trade Desk news, COO Robert David Perdue sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $132,343.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Ross sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $473,137.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,578,570.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 614,674 shares of company stock worth $83,373,334. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

