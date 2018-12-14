Traders Buy Apple (AAPL) on Weakness After Analyst Downgrade

Investors bought shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on weakness during trading hours on Friday after Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $222.00. $1,891.15 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,460.74 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $430.41 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Apple had the 2nd highest net in-flow for the day. Apple traded down ($5.47) for the day and closed at $165.48

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $165.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $240.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.77.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 61,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total transaction of $14,403,995.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,695 shares in the company, valued at $28,970,389.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $22,911,997.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,665 shares in the company, valued at $20,950,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,845 shares of company stock worth $47,015,677. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the third quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,824 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Apple by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 10.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 19,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $831.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/traders-buy-apple-aapl-on-weakness-after-analyst-downgrade.html.

Apple Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.