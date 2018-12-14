Traders Buy Delta Air Lines (DAL) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $139.87 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $94.33 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $45.54 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Delta Air Lines had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. Delta Air Lines traded down ($2.72) for the day and closed at $53.55

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $116,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $122,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $139,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

