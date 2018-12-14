Traders Buy Shares of Walmart (WMT) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Investors purchased shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday following insider selling activity. $174.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $87.40 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $87.56 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Walmart had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. Walmart traded down ($0.15) for the day and closed at $92.96Specifically, insider John R. Furner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total value of $389,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,009,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $190,186,616.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,557,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,030,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,032,416 shares of company stock worth $1,244,287,839. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Argus set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $124.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

