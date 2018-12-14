Traders Sell Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) on Strength (CTSH)

Investors sold shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) on strength during trading on Thursday. $35.54 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $71.80 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $36.26 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Cognizant Technology Solutions had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Cognizant Technology Solutions traded up $1.05 for the day and closed at $69.08

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Loop Capital set a $94.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Sean Middleton sold 439 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $33,486.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,697.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 5,062 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $344,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $1,044,582. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,050 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

