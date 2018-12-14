Traders Sell Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) on Strength (IYR)

Investors sold shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) on strength during trading on Thursday. $49.71 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $72.17 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $22.46 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares US Real Estate ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares US Real Estate ETF traded up $0.48 for the day and closed at $80.49

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

