Transcontinental Expected to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 11th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Transcontinental from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$23.27 and a 12 month high of C$31.95.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

