Transcontinental (TCL.A) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A)‘s stock had its “average” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a C$28.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.17% from the stock’s current price.

TCL.A has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Transcontinental from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Cormark reduced their target price on Transcontinental from C$34.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, September 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on Transcontinental from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised Transcontinental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 28th.

Shares of TSE:TCL.A traded down C$0.48 on Friday, hitting C$20.12. 392,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,806. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$23.27 and a 1-year high of C$31.95.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

