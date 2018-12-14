Trimble (TRMB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Trimble’s drivers include robust organic growth, contributions from acquisitions and operational efficiency. Also, Trimble's expanding product portfolio is aiding its solid organic growth. Moreover, the geographical diversity in Trimble’s agricultural business continues to strengthen its footprints in the agricultural sector. This also aids the performance of the company’s Resources and Utilities segment. However, growing competition in the industry remains a concern. Also, the company is exposed to the risk of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Notably, the stock has undererformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of Trimble stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $34.36. 34,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,069. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trimble has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $45.70.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.12 million. Trimble had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $63,774.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,499.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $89,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,841 shares in the company, valued at $515,023.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,242 shares of company stock worth $744,907. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter worth $346,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Trimble by 16.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Trimble by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,557,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,514,000 after buying an additional 207,766 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Trimble by 43.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Trimble by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 173,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

