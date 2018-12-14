Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.47% of Tupperware Brands worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TUP. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 201,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 25,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TUP opened at $35.87 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $66.26. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 145.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

TUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on Tupperware Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

