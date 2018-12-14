UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for General Mills (GIS)

General Mills (NYSE:GIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s previous close.

GIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

NYSE GIS opened at $38.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

