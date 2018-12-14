UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Intu Properties (INTU)

Intu Properties (LON:INTU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a report released on Friday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 160 ($2.09). UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Intu Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded Intu Properties to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intu Properties from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 175.36 ($2.29).

INTU opened at GBX 119.15 ($1.56) on Friday. Intu Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 188.90 ($2.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 291.60 ($3.81).

About Intu Properties

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including 10 of the top-25, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

