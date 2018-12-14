UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Thomas Cook Group (TCG)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG) in a report issued on Tuesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 34 ($0.44) price target on the travel company’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 60 ($0.78).

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCG. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 142 ($1.86) price target on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Shore Capital downgraded Thomas Cook Group to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Thomas Cook Group from GBX 158 ($2.06) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Thomas Cook Group to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Thomas Cook Group from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 66 ($0.86) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 100.30 ($1.31).

Shares of TCG stock opened at GBX 28.88 ($0.38) on Tuesday. Thomas Cook Group has a 12-month low of GBX 83.25 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 132.20 ($1.73).

Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The travel company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) by GBX (7.40) (($0.10)).

In other news, insider Frank Meysman bought 373,000 shares of Thomas Cook Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £82,060 ($107,225.92).

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, Smartline, and Aldiana brands, as well as partner hotels.

