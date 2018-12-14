Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $10.78 Per Share

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report released on Tuesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $10.78 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.82. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.85 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.99%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Co set a $278.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. OTR Global lowered Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.16.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $251.52 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $191.70 and a 52-week high of $322.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 13.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 3,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 13,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 31,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,941,754.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,778 shares in the company, valued at $95,706,334.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.50, for a total value of $36,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.