Ulta Beauty (ULTA) PT Lowered to $340.00 at Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $375.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $10.78 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Ulta Beauty to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $300.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.76.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $251.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $191.70 and a 12-month high of $322.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.50, for a total value of $36,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 31,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,941,754.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,706,334.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,686,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,027,000 after buying an additional 109,978 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 35.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,285,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,682,000 after buying an additional 336,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,223,000 after buying an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,617,000 after buying an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $125,933,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

