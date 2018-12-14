UniCredit (UCG) Given a €15.20 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €15.20 ($17.67) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.50 ($23.84) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.10 ($24.53) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.71 ($19.43).

UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

