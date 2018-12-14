Unilever (UN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Unilever (NYSE:UN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Unilever is one of the world’s largest consumer products companies. They produce and market a wide range of foods, home and personal care products. Their leading brands include Dove, Lipton, Magnum, Omo and Rama. They are the number one producer of frozen foods in Europe, They are also a leader in the branded olive oil category the most important brand being Bertolli. They are the largest seller of packet tea in the world through our Lipton and Brooke Bond brands. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UN. Argus boosted their price objective on Unilever to $65.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of UN stock opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. Unilever has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 119.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 22.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,428,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,366,000 after buying an additional 261,737 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 35.7% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

