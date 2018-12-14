Union Bankshares (UBSH) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $42.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UBSH. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Union Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Brean Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Union Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.38.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

UBSH stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.37. 12,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,101. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.49 million. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Bankshares will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

In other news, Director G William Beale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $40,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBSH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,314,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,754,000 after buying an additional 732,232 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 263.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 621,560 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,338,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,684,000 after purchasing an additional 375,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 151.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.