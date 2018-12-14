United Continental (UAL) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Imperial Capital

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) had its target price lowered by Imperial Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie set a $91.00 target price on United Continental and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Continental from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on United Continental in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $108.00 target price on United Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.06.

NYSE UAL opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. United Continental has a 12 month low of $60.44 and a 12 month high of $97.85.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.57 per share, with a total value of $2,777,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,136,086.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,044,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,164,000 after buying an additional 148,292 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 250.0% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 94,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 67,787 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the third quarter valued at $503,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,044,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,164,000 after buying an additional 148,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 423,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,691,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

