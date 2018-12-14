United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) SVP Sean Griffin Acquires 18,000 Shares

United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) SVP Sean Griffin bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $231,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,346.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of UNFI stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.96. 3,285,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,086. The company has a market capitalization of $649.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. United Natural Foods Inc has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 16.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 18.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 151,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 23,592 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 17.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 328.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 13,543 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Loop Capital set a $36.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

WARNING: “United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) SVP Sean Griffin Acquires 18,000 Shares” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/united-natural-foods-inc-unfi-svp-sean-griffin-acquires-18000-shares.html.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.