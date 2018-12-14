United Services Automobile Association Decreases Stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,548 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.64% of Echo Global Logistics worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $620.90 million, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $644.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECHO shares. BidaskClub raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

