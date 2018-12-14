United Services Automobile Association Sells 13,390 Shares of Ciena Co. (CIEN)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,390 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.14% of Ciena worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ciena by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,588,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,346,000 after buying an additional 1,568,877 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ciena by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,734,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,494,000 after buying an additional 988,292 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,287,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 834,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,057,000 after buying an additional 391,506 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,806,000.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $311,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $58,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,275 shares of company stock worth $2,449,888 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Ciena from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.31.

Ciena stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.55.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $889.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.54 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.56%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

