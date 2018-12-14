United States Steel (X) Upgraded to Neutral by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, 99wallstreet.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reissued an average rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.11.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of NYSE X opened at $20.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.88. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $47.64.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 10.31%.

In other news, CFO Kevin Bradley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $295,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,241.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,027.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,224,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,509,000 after purchasing an additional 194,618 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at $10,368,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 136.6% in the third quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 45,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,224,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,509,000 after purchasing an additional 194,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,909,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,195,000 after purchasing an additional 147,262 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.