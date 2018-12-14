United Utilities Group (UU) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UU. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 782 ($10.22) to GBX 733 ($9.58) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Monday, September 3rd. HSBC reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank raised United Utilities Group to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 799.89 ($10.45).

Shares of United Utilities Group stock traded down GBX 13.60 ($0.18) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 756.20 ($9.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 648.60 ($8.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,078 ($14.09).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a GBX 13.76 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Steven Fraser sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.89), for a total value of £47,205.60 ($61,682.48). Also, insider Russ Houlden sold 44,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 718 ($9.38), for a total transaction of £322,769.72 ($421,755.81).

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

