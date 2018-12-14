Unum Group to Post FY2018 Earnings of $5.22 Per Share, Langen Mcalenn Forecasts (UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Equities research analysts at Langen Mcalenn increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Unum Group in a research note issued on Thursday, December 13th. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.21. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

UNM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

Unum Group stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $29.96 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,328,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,802,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,604 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Unum Group by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,761,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,891,000 after acquiring an additional 800,414 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 108,665.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 793,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,022,000 after acquiring an additional 793,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Unum Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,753,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,829,000 after acquiring an additional 739,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

