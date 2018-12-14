Unum Group (UNM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.89

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.89 and last traded at $29.81, with a volume of 71247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

Several research firms have commented on UNM. TheStreet lowered Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after buying an additional 195,950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,830,000 after buying an additional 62,569 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 250,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,284,000 after buying an additional 28,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

