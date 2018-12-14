Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 18th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 73.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.11. 51,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,067. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $808.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/urstadt-biddle-properties-inc-uba-announces-dividend-increase-0-28-per-share.html.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 84 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.