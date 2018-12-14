Vale (VALE) Shares Gap Up to $13.01

Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.84, but opened at $13.01. Vale shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 639101 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Vale alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Vale SA will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Vale during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 84.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 10,000.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/vale-vale-shares-gap-up-to-13-01.html.

Vale Company Profile (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.