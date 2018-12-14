ValuEngine Lowers Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE MBT opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 52.39% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the second quarter worth about $117,000. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the third quarter worth about $117,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

