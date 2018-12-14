ValuEngine Lowers Rollins (ROL) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ROL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Friday, December 7th. Gabelli assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Rollins from $33.33 to $37.33 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $36.67 target price (up previously from $33.33) on shares of Rollins in a report on Saturday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.31. Rollins has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.64 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 63.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $51,853,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Rollins by 34.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 159,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 40,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Rollins by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,698,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,615 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Rollins by 99.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 435,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,417,000 after acquiring an additional 217,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Rollins by 11.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

