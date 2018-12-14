ValuEngine Lowers TIER REIT (TIER) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIER REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TIER REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

NYSE:TIER opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.89. TIER REIT has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.90 million. TIER REIT had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TIER REIT will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. TIER REIT’s payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in TIER REIT by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,296,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,653,000 after acquiring an additional 195,055 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in TIER REIT by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 273,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TIER REIT by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,296,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,653,000 after purchasing an additional 195,055 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in TIER REIT by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TIER REIT by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 110,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TIER REIT

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

