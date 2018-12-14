ValuEngine Upgrades First Bancorp (FBP) to “Buy”

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

FBP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

FBP opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.69. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.70 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 17.75%. Equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in First Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,509,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,838,000 after buying an additional 1,676,917 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,509,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,838,000 after buying an additional 1,676,917 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $6,505,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,836,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,710,000 after buying an additional 30,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

