ValuEngine Upgrades Westwater Resources (WWR) to Buy

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:WWR opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Westwater Resources has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Westwater Resources will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds interests in the three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

