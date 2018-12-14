Vanguard Group Inc Grows Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,504,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $3,275,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Capital One Financial by 22.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.72. 36,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,912. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Oppenheimer set a $101.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/vanguard-group-inc-grows-holdings-in-capital-one-financial-corp-cof.html.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.