Vanguard Group Inc Grows Holdings in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,447,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199,118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.08% of Medtronic worth $10,766,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $409,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,510,000 after acquiring an additional 82,423 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 56,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 57,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.13. The stock had a trading volume of 83,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,317. The company has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $76.41 and a 1-year high of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $4,876,816.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,605,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

