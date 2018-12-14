Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 786.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

VUG stock opened at $142.65 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.60 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

