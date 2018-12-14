Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Shares Bought by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 331.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,002,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,208,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,937,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,713,000 after acquiring an additional 768,048 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,430,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,810,000 after acquiring an additional 596,900 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 600.6% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 531,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,663,000 after acquiring an additional 455,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14,881.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 383,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 380,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $142.65 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $134.60 and a twelve month high of $162.36.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

