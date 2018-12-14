Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $364,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 33,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $90.93.

WARNING: “Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/vanguard-high-dividend-yield-etf-vym-shares-bought-by-mufg-americas-holdings-corp.html.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.